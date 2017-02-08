Why Ashley Biden’s Clothing Line Really Nails The Charitable Fashion Concept

Take a sneak peak at the Gilt x @Livelihood2017 Collection launching tomorrow, Feb. 8th. With each hoodie purchase, two communities (starting with Wilmington, DE – Aubrey Plaza & Ashley Biden’s hometown – and Anacostia, D.C.) will receive funding for programs like education initiatives, vocational training, and job placement services. All in a day’s work at @Livelihood2017. #GetInvolvedInYourHood #LinkInBio to shop for a good cause

