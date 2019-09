Why Ashley Biden’s Clothing Line Really Nails The Charitable Fashion Concept

"The whole premise of Livelihood is giving back to communities in under-resourced neighborhoods for economic development, decided by [them]," Biden told us. She emphasized the importance of putting together a non-traditional board to manage how the proceeds are distributed, because otherwise, boards can be occupied by people "with either influence or money." It's about putting power back in the people's hands, she explained, and it's a mission that even made it into the final design of Livelihood's signature hoodie: There's a reflective strip on the right wrist that when the wearer puts their thumb through a hole on the sleeve and lifts their arm, it catches the light — which Biden identified as a symbol for "the people's power." Also printed on the jackets is the phrase "Keep Your Hood Up," which, to Biden, is both a reminder to stay optimistic and keep moving forward as well as a reference to the Tupac song, which she loved as a child. Livelihood isn't just about hoodies, Biden underscored; it's about encouraging folks to go out and engage with community. In tandem with its e-commerce launch, the brand is rolling out its own website , on which it'll keep tabs on its local projects and share updates from its communities, as well as offer resources to those looking to get involved in the issues they care about in their own towns. "People get to see what they have invested in," she explained. "Not only do they get their favorite hoodie, but they get to see where their money’s going."