As individuals, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are badasses who are always ready to provide a sassy clapback to a troll or a moving speech to the masses. However, when these two team up — and add in their baby Luna — they become one of Hollywood's most adorable families. The notion of the trio being separated while Legend is on tour gets me a little misty-eyed, but fortunately, that won't be happening anytime soon. As Legend announced in a Facebook Live video, the whole squad is staying together when Legend goes on tour. Legend's family will be joining him on his Darkness and Light tour, and the "All of Me" singer is super stoked about it: "The awesome thing about this tour ... is my family is coming along... This will be Luna's first tour, she's gonna be on the tour bus with me... Chrissy will be there of course, as well. This will be our first time really doing an entire tour together." Think 10-month-old Luna will make demands for mushed carrots and a TV that only plays Dora the Explorer on her own personal rider? That's the tour life, baby. ET Online reports that the tour will start on May 12 in Miami, Florida.
