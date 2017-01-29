John Legend Rejects Trump’s Vision Of America At Producer’s Guild Awards

John Legend spoke out last night during his appearance at the Producers Guild of America awards ceremony against President Trump's latest Executive Order that bars refugees and citizens from seven Muslim nations from entering the United States. In his introduction to the film La La Land, Legend spoke of Los Angeles as home to a vibrant and creative immigrant community, and he specifically rejected the executive order. "We are the voice. We are the face of America," Legend said.
He spoke of the privilege that those in the entertainment industry have to "shape how the world sees this country with love." "Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions," Legend said. "Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that."
Advertisement
Legend confessed that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were conflicted about attending the ceremony with what was happening in the outside world and at the airports. He said they decided to "put their money where their mouth is" and donate to the ACLU and other organizations that are "committed to fighting for freedom in the Land of the Free." Before getting pack to his assigned task for the evening, introducing La La Land, Legend urged everyone in the room to keep up the fight. "Let's all continue to stand up together for what is right."
Advertisement