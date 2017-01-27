Girls Star Jemima Kirke Criticizes La La Land & Twitter Responds

The internet can be a brutal, unforgiving place. And sometimes celebrities learn this the hard way. Actress Jemima Kirke, who plays Jessa in HBO's Girls, had feelings about the Oscar-nominated film La La Land. Like the character she plays on the hit series, the 31-year-old didn't mince her words. "Imagine u walk into a massage parlour for your aching back. But instead they gently blow Luke warm air on you for 2 hrs. THATS La La Land."
Imagine u walk into a massage parlour for your aching back. But instead they gently blow Luke warm air on you for 2 hrs. THATS La La Land.— Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) January 27, 2017
However, user @nguyenkells had a swift response for the star. "i see but like have u... watched girls tho??"
@jemimakirke i see but like have u... watched girls tho??— megyn kelly clarkson (@nguyenkells) January 27, 2017
Despite the popularity of Lena Dunham's hit series, its run hasn't been without controversy. Since episode 1, the show has been called out for its lack of diversity and brandishing of white privilege in an era that has demanded more diverse representations on screen. So yes, for certain demographics, describing the show as "luke warm air," can ring pretty accurate. Then again, Kirke has a point, not everyone is jumping on the La La Land train. Maybe we can all agree to disagree?
