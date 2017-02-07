Sarah Hyland’s Birthday Tribute To Her Boyfriend Will Make Your Heart Swell

Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood have the kind of love we all dream of. For his 27th birthday on Monday, February 6, she left him the most perfect tribute to their relationship on Instagram, People reports. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other," she wrote. "Happy Birthday @domsherwood. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily basis to be a better person. To not take things too seriously. And to remember the little things. You’re my rock." She signed it off with a kiss emoji.
Meanwhile, he celebrated with a feline friend and an episode of Shadowhunters.
This isn't the first time they embodied #couplegoals. Hyland shared an Instagram post last month that's equally charming, though in a very different way. It includes a photo of them making out at the Golden Globes with the caption, "What really happens at the #goldenglobes with @domsherwood" and a heart.
And last year, the Modern Family actress said she wanted to make her boyfriend's face into wrapping paper. If that's not true love, we don't know what is.
