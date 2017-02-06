Twitter Reminds Us That, Win Or Lose, Tom Brady Is Still The Face Of Uggs

Well, the high school quarterback isn't immune to haters, apparently, even when he's an NFL star player. The Patriots' Tom Brady scored his fifth Super Bowl win last night, in what will go down as one of the greatest comebacks in modern sports history. Brady carried his team from a major point deficit to the finish line in the last seconds of overtime. But that victory didn't stop Twitter users from trolling him for being a face of Ugg. Oh, you didn't know? Yeah, Brady has been nursing his achilles tendons in the sheepskin-lined slippers for some time now. While the Patriots were losing for most of the game, the Internet turned on the pro-Trump quarterback, taking his Ugg sponsorship to meme city with an image of Brady slumped over on the sidelines. But thanks to a couple of perfectly-timed plays and, perhaps, the cushioning of an imaginary pair of Ugg Classic Short's, we all know who got the last laugh in the end. While the memes ranged from "definitely worth sharing" to, well, downright shady, we couldn't help but feel a little bit sorry for the guy. Because, come on, you know you've got a pair or two of the boots hidden in your closet. Check out some of our favorite tweets, below; we highly encourage taking a scan on Twitter for yourself, too, since there are quite a few gems. And, in the spirit of being team players, we truly hope Brady doesn't let the Twitter trolls get him too far down, because we need more of these hilarious #DoNothing ads to keep us laughing and moving forward.
It's halftime, and the Falcons got Brady shaking in his uggs #SuperBowl #GoFalcons pic.twitter.com/2unGICFWXn— Taylor Lee (@Taylor_Carlson) February 6, 2017
When you're not only losing, but your main footwear sponsor is Uggs pic.twitter.com/0P5i635VAC— Jian DeLeon (@jiandeleon) February 6, 2017
When the class roasts you for wearing ugg slippers pic.twitter.com/5fRViSQRtH— Juice (@DaFamilyJulez) February 6, 2017
When UGG tells you they won't make football cleats pic.twitter.com/ESJzEzeYJg— Austin Trott (@ilovetrott) February 5, 2017
When UGG Australia is out of your size pic.twitter.com/EiNdqE9tiX— Tailgate Sports (@_tailgatesports) February 6, 2017
