Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters Rally Against Body-Shaming Internet Trolls

Trolls...monsters...sometimes, the internet can be a scary place. On Sunday, Lady Gaga took to the Super Bowl LI stage, for an epic 12-minute halftime show.
There was fire. There was music. There were also costumes. Particularly bodysuits and tummy-bearing crop tops from Versace. Gaga's body — in all of its fit, dancer-trained glory — was on full display. And some people were less focused on the pomp and circumstance at hand and more interested in criticizing Gaga's tummy. "I just feel like #Gaga's dough belly should've been tucked in better. #jussayin," wrote user @jfsartain. Consider this one of the tamest of many harsh tweets. "BLOWN AWAY that I'm seeing tweets about the Super Bowl saying Lady Gaga has a fat belly, like seriously," user @lindablacker clapped back.
BLOWN AWAY that I'm seeing tweets about the Super Bowl saying Lady Gaga has a fat belly, like seriously?!— Linda Blacker (@lindablacker) February 6, 2017
Mainly women too. ?
Fortunately Gaga's Little Monsters, and other supportive viewers, came to the pop star's defense.
Lady Gaga was stunning and put on one hell of a show! To those body shaming her- you are disgusting! #stopbodyshaming #ladygaga #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/85hjnUqbgy— The Lipstick Print (@lipstick_print) February 6, 2017
Someone plz explain to me why everyone is body shaming lady gaga I do not understand— Kirsten Brown (@Brownie13_) February 6, 2017
Thankfully the onslaught of negative, body-shaming attacks were engulfed by a flood of body-positive messages. Way to come through, internet.
