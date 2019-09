Every year, we're inundated with Super Bowl ads. They can be cheesy, funny, and usually have major celebs shilling everything from tortilla chips to designer water. And while those clips are fun to watch and talk about the next day, this year saw a few commercials that took on heavier issues. It was a surprise to many, but given the state of the world, it was great to see a few companies really push forward and focus on positivity and not just profits. Here are a few that stood out. Coke's ad, which was actually from the 2014 Super Bowl and later recycled during the Rio Olympics, features "America the Beautiful" being sung in various languages. According to Coke , the 90-second spot features "English, Spanish, Keres, Tagalog, Hindi, Senegalese French, and Hebrew." It also shows the various cultures that make up today's America and some truly epic rollerskating.