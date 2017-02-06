Airbnb appears to be responding to Trump's immigration ban through a Super Bowl commercial titled "We Accept." In the ad, we see a diverse group of faces with the text, "We believe no matter who you are, where you're form, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept."
While there aren't any overt references to politics, Airbnb's Twitter feed is full of them. The company is donating to organizations that help refugees and promising to offer vulnerable people housing.
Airbnb is donating to @theIRC @RefugeeAssist & @NILC_org to support refugees & those affected by the ban. Join us: https://t.co/g3PMSkDPug— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) February 2, 2017
Airbnb's goal is to provide short term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need #weaccept— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) February 6, 2017
This isn't the only Super Bowl ad that references American politics. Audi's commercial made a statement about equal pay, and 84 Lumber's, which tells a story of Mexican emigrants, was edited by Fox before it could air. Budweiser's also features an immigration story — that of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch. Though the company claims it's not a response to current events, it's led some Trump supporters to boycott Budweiser, Us supports. While the commercials have long been a central component of the Super Bowl, it's unprecedented for them to get this political.
