Airbnb’s Super Bowl Commercial Advocates Acceptance

Suzannah Weiss
Airbnb appears to be responding to Trump's immigration ban through a Super Bowl commercial titled "We Accept." In the ad, we see a diverse group of faces with the text, "We believe no matter who you are, where you're form, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept."
While there aren't any overt references to politics, Airbnb's Twitter feed is full of them. The company is donating to organizations that help refugees and promising to offer vulnerable people housing.
This isn't the only Super Bowl ad that references American politics. Audi's commercial made a statement about equal pay, and 84 Lumber's, which tells a story of Mexican emigrants, was edited by Fox before it could air. Budweiser's also features an immigration story — that of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch. Though the company claims it's not a response to current events, it's led some Trump supporters to boycott Budweiser, Us supports. While the commercials have long been a central component of the Super Bowl, it's unprecedented for them to get this political.
