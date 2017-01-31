Budweiser’s Newest Super Bowl Commercial Makes A Bold Statement About Immigration

Soon after Donald Trump's order for the construction of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and ban on immigration from seven majority Muslim countries, a Super Bowl commercial from Budweiser is sharing the tale of its founder's passage to America. The ad tells the story of Adolphus Busch, who came to the U.S. from Germany in 1857 to found Anheuser-Busch, the mega-brewery behind Budweiser, as Entertainment Weekly reports. In the riveting video, he ignores people telling him to go back home, escapes from a fire, and treks across mud until he arrives in St. Louis. There, he encounters co-founder Eberhard Anheuser, and Budweiser is born. "When nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink," the closing text reads. This is the first installment in a year-long campaign to "celebrate those who live life on their own terms and never back down," according to a press release from the company obtained by Ad Age. Adolphus Busch's great-great-grandson Steven said in the release that the founder "lived the American dream." The ad's relationship to current events is merely coincidental, according to the company's executives. Nevertheless, it's enough to get any American thinking about our country's origins and its future.
