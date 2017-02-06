Lady Gaga Dazzled In Versace For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

With the release of her new album, Joanne, Lady Gaga adopted a new look to go along with it. Think less Bowie and more Dolly — Parton, that is. To accompany her new pared-back sound, she took to wearing jeans and western shirts. And let's not forget that pink cowboy hat. But for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Gaga went back to the glitz and glamour that she's known for and it was all courtesy of Versace. Gaga's had a long history with the brand. Not only is she BFFs with the legendary Donatella Versace (though, unfortunately, she will not be portraying the fashion icon on TV), she's starred in the brand's ads, has worn Versace for years, and even has a song called "Donatella." Gaga's longtime stylist, Brandon Maxwell, worked with the company to create the Super Bowl costumes, which were a modern take on the days of "Just Dance" and "Poker Face," disco stick included. Gaga had a few costume changes, but every look was covered in rhinestones and showcased a specific silhouette and feel. "Versace has been such an important part of her fashion history, so it was such a natural choice to work with them on the costumes," Maxwell told Vogue. "They know not only how to design functional costumes that work well for performance, but also that would deliver visually on the spectacle and excitement that a stage like the Super Bowl Halftime show deserves." Maxwell described the looks as '80s glam shoulders with an homage to Blade Runner. And designing a performance piece is far different than a red carpet gown — Maxwell should know, he's designed many a stunner for Gaga and other famous clients under his own label. He and the Versace team had to craft a range of costumes that moved with Gaga and were also theatrical enough for the star and the venue. It looks like they made it work in high style. The outfits are definitely going down in history as some of the most sparkling to ever grace a Super Bowl stage. "The whole Versace team are family to us," Maxwell added. "I am incredibly proud of [Gaga] for her hard work, dedication, and integrity, and beyond proud to have been a part of this milestone moment in her life."
