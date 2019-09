Lady Gaga Gave Us A Sneak Peek At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

So far, all we know about Lady Gaga 's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is that it'll involve hanging from the rafters a lot of cardio , and a slew of costume changes. No, there's no confirmation yet of that Beyoncé cameo (or the Migos one that you were hoping for). But Gaga did give her fans a little preview of the show on Twitter. While you were warming up the queso and settling for the long haul — and that Stranger Things preview everyone's talking about — the superstar was posing and posting. In one leggy pic, Gaga claimed that her sister, Natali, was still putting finishing touches on the show's elaborate costumes.