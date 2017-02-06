Lady Gaga Gave Us A Sneak Peek At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

So far, all we know about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is that it'll involve hanging from the rafters, a lot of cardio, and a slew of costume changes. No, there's no confirmation yet of that Beyoncé cameo (or the Migos one that you were hoping for). But Gaga did give her fans a little preview of the show on Twitter. While you were warming up the queso and settling for the long haul — and that Stranger Things preview everyone's talking about — the superstar was posing and posting. In one leggy pic, Gaga claimed that her sister, Natali, was still putting finishing touches on the show's elaborate costumes.
We're missing my sister cuz she in the back sewing costumes! #FamilyMatters #PepsiHalftime #SB51 pic.twitter.com/akOGvOmqHZ— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 5, 2017
And in one epic Twitter video, Gaga's going all-out with her glam squad. In the clip, we see Gaga clad in a pink football jersey and not much else, save for the on-theme eye black. She's vamping for the camera while her hair is blown back. She even added an appropriate hashtag, #gagabowl, just in case anyone was waiting for a sporting event of some sort.
??#SB51 #PepsiHalftime #GagaBowl pic.twitter.com/rDWCXd673N— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 5, 2017
Will the show feature flying hair and a scantily clad Gaga? It's only a matter of time until the big reveal. While you wait, there is one Gaga extra you can enjoy: The outrageous singer's low-key Tiffany & Co. ad.
