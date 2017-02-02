The Beyhive Is Pulling For A Beyoncé Super Bowl Cameo Thanks To This Pic

Nobody would blame Beyoncé, that twin-bearing goddess, for climbing up into a throne and having Jay Z feed her hot sauce-slathered wings from a pair of platinum tongs for the next few months. But that's not her style. The pregnant pop star has the Grammys and Coachella coming up. If that's not enough, people are now expecting her to show up at the Super Bowl again. The Beyhive is buzzing that Bey may make a cameo during Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. She and Gaga did, after all, collaborate on "Video Phone" and "Telephone." She is also the queen of Halftime Show appearances, having given Coldplay's 2016 gig a major boost with "Formation." What really has fans riled up, though, is a little ol' bee emoji. Either Lady Gaga is a genius or had no clue who she was messing with when she added this bumblebee to her latest Instagram caption.
Hmmm. Houston, this year's Super Bowl host, is not only "beautiful," it's also the birthplace of Beyoncé. The more we think about it, the more likely it seems that, yes, of course Beyoncé and her twin orbs will come swinging down from the Goodyear Blimp in a Swarovski crystal-studded jersey, while millions of lemons come raining down on Tom Brady's head. Or, you know, maybe it's just a bee.
