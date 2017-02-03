Here’s One Good Reason To Watch The Super Bowl

We've been waiting a long time for Stranger Things' second season, but come Sunday, we'll get a little something to tide us over. Between the ads, the halftime show, the possible cameo at said halftime show, and all the epic snacks you'll be eating (oh, and football?), you'll get a sneak peek at the upcoming season of everyone's favorite '80s-inspired sci-fi show. Entertainment Weekly reports that the Super Bowl spot will be the first glimpse at what's to come in Hawkins, IN. The magazine also gave us a preview image, providing just a taste of the upcoming commercial for the Netflix hit. The image features Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) dressed as Ghostbusters (!).
Exclusive: Your first look at @Stranger_Things’ #SuperBowl teaser is here! https://t.co/T3cpu4Y0DF #StrangerThings #SB51 pic.twitter.com/GP4Edhr1gR— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 3, 2017
With details pretty scarce, the show's fans are looking high and low for clues. We do know that season 2 will be set in 1984, a year after the show's debut season — and we do have a few other snippets of news to share. Rest assured, as far as we know, Amy Schumer is not going to be making an appearance. Is that enough to whet your appetite? EW did manage to squeeze a cryptic preview from executive producer Shawn Levy: "The demogorgon was destroyed but evil wasn’t." There go our bathroom breaks.
Advertisement