Melania Trump Wears Red For Her First Post-Inauguration Appearance

First Lady Melania Trump made her first post-Inauguration Weekend appearance this weekend, when she landed at the Palm Beach Airport to meet the President at his Marg-a-Lago beach resort, CNBC reported. And she may have picked a style from one of her predecessor's favorite designers for the trip down to Florida. The First Lady descended from her plane wearing a mini dress with long, caped sleeves, paired with ballet flats and a clutch. The head-to-toe red could be a nod to her political party colors, the President's signature tie, or even National Wear Red Day. Also unclear? The garment's designer. CNN's Kate Bennett, who has accurately documented the fashion choices of the Trump family throughout the campaign and the newly-inaugurated administration, was first to posit that FLOTUS' bright number was Givenchy, as a very similar style from the brand is currently available on Net-a-Porter for $2,095. (We've reached out to Givenchy for comment, and will update our story when we hear back.) The label behind this number has yet to be officially identified, although it wouldn't be totally unprecedented if she picked up the dress herself on the luxury shopping site: Mrs. Trump bought the Roksanda frock she wore to the Republican National Convention last summer off Net-a-Porter, so we know she has an account. However, reps for the luxury e-comm couldn't confirm or comment on Melania's latest look. Riccardo Tisci was also a favorite of Michelle Obama's during the last few months of her time at the White House: She wore Givenchy to her final Correspondents Dinner, as well as for her last appearance on The Tonight Show as First Lady. However, as we've seen in the months since President Trump's election, the politics of the First Family's fashion choices are much more nuanced that they were in the previous administration. Plus, since some of the brands that have actually taken credit for garments worn by Mrs. Trump have been met with criticism, it wouldn't be totally surprising if the designer of this red dress doesn't end up taking credit — especially if she purchased it herself. The Trumps are expected to attend the Red Cross Ball in Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach Daily News, so you can expect yet another FLOTUS fashion moment that will require some sleuthing to I.D. later this weekend.
Advertisement