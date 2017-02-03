This Resort Has A Truly EPIC Waterslide That Goes Straight Into The Ocean

Get ready for a new take on "all-inclusive." You may have been on vacations and thought that they couldn't get any better, but one resort in the Maldives has a unique amenity that'll make other beachside resorts pale in comparison. The Soneva Jani, a resort sitting on the Indian Ocean, has a breathtaking waterslide that'll send you straight into the ocean. The Soneva Jani Resort opened to the public in October 2016, but this month, it's celebrating with a grand opening. According to Traveler Today, it's situated on the "virgin Island of Medhufaru in the northern Atoll of Noonu, and it is surrounded by a 4km long beach coastline, with lush vegetation and clear, turquoise waters." If the sustainable and eco-friendly construction wasn't enough to woo you to this idyllic paradise, maybe the epic waterslide will. While it looks like a pretty standard slide, the fact that you'll land in the warm, crystal-clear Indian Ocean makes it a little more appealing than the chlorine at your local water park.
If the thought of few turns on that slide aren't enough to get you booking your next trip, the resort also has an outdoor movie theater, over-water villas with private saltwater pools (just in case you get sick of that whole ocean thing), and hammocks strung out over the calm sea. And while it's definitely not cheap to fly to the Maldives and book a stay at a luxury resort like the Soneva Jani, each villa can comfortably sleep 10 people, so get your squad together ASAP to curb costs and prep for an epic waterslide selfie.
