This Resort Has A Truly EPIC Waterslide That Goes Straight Into The Ocean

Get ready for a new take on "all-inclusive." You may have been on vacations and thought that they couldn't get any better, but one resort in the Maldives has a unique amenity that'll make other beachside resorts pale in comparison. The Soneva Jani, a resort sitting on the Indian Ocean, has a breathtaking waterslide that'll send you straight into the ocean. The Soneva Jani Resort opened to the public in October 2016, but this month, it's celebrating with a grand opening. According to Traveler Today , it's situated on the "virgin Island of Medhufaru in the northern Atoll of Noonu, and it is surrounded by a 4km long beach coastline, with lush vegetation and clear, turquoise waters." If the sustainable and eco-friendly construction wasn't enough to woo you to this idyllic paradise, maybe the epic waterslide will. While it looks like a pretty standard slide, the fact that you'll land in the warm, crystal-clear Indian Ocean makes it a little more appealing than the chlorine at your local water park.