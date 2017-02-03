Story from Makeup

You Can Now Wear Avocado Toast, Jelly Donut & Mimosa Eyeshadow

Suzannah Weiss
Eyeshadows aren't just for decorating your face anymore. From Trolls to Harry Potter palettes, they also let you express your pop culture obsessions. But no matter what your taste in movies, there's one thing we all just might love enough to celebrate on our eyelids: brunch. Enter, Lorac's I Heart Brunch eyeshadow palette.
The $44, 16-shade set includes colors like Avocado Toast, Eggs Benny, Blueberry Scone, Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Jelly Donut, and Pancakes with a primer and brush. Lavender and Moonlight, which don't seem to fit with the theme at all, also get thrown in. Valet seems out of place as well, but Teen Vogue points out it could reference the way you'd arrive at a very upscale brunch.
Thank you @loraccosmetics for the wonderful event today. #beautieswhobrunch

A photo posted by Mobile Bridal Salon (@mobilebridalsalon) on

The shadows are just one part of a larger Beauties Who Brunch collection, which also includes lip gloss, lipstick, blush, and highlighter. While the eyeshadows are named after brunch foods themselves, the lip colors are people you might find at brunch: Foodie, Brunch Queen, Pastry Chef, and Barista.

More #swatches ? NEW!!!!!! #BeautiesWhoBrunch #Collection by @loraccosmetics #Spring2017 inspired by the #LABrunches ??? includes: 1. I ? Brunch Alter Ego #Lipgloss : Foodie - Peach pink / Brunch Queen - Lavender / Pastry Chef - pink / Barista - Peachy nude $17 Each 2. I ?Brunch Color Source Bulidable #Blush Luma - Peachy pink (satin) / Panorama - Lavender (satin) And Light Source #Highlighter in Limelight - mint *u can totally use it as a shimmery eyeshadow as well $28 Each 3. I ? Brunch Pro #EyeshadowPalette : includes 16 beautiful Shades. The names are so much fun! $44 just like all their other eyeshadow palettes, these feel smooth, super bendable, pigmented and just so yummy 4. I ? Brunch Alter Ego #Lipstick (matte) : Foodie - Peachy pink / Brunch Queen - lavender / Pastry Chef - pink / Barista - Peachy nude $18 Each Will be available ➡ February 22nd online & in stores @ultabeauty #LimitedEdition Please check my snapchat ? TRENDMOOD and IG stories for more #sneakpeeks This collection will just give a fresh addition to your vanity, u just look at it and it makes u smile!! #ILoveIt ?? the packaging is white with a holographic effect What are your thoughts? And what's on your list? ??#TRENDMOOD #Lorac #loraccosmetics #ulta #beauty #bbloggers #makeupoftheday #motd #eotd #mua #makeup #eyeshadow #shadow #makeupjunkie #makeuplover #makeuptalk #makeupaddict

A photo posted by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

You can find them all on Ulta by the end of the month.
