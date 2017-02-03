More #swatches ? NEW!!!!!! #BeautiesWhoBrunch #Collection by @loraccosmetics #Spring2017 inspired by the #LABrunches ??? includes: 1. I ? Brunch Alter Ego #Lipgloss : Foodie - Peach pink / Brunch Queen - Lavender / Pastry Chef - pink / Barista - Peachy nude $17 Each 2. I ?Brunch Color Source Bulidable #Blush Luma - Peachy pink (satin) / Panorama - Lavender (satin) And Light Source #Highlighter in Limelight - mint *u can totally use it as a shimmery eyeshadow as well $28 Each 3. I ? Brunch Pro #EyeshadowPalette : includes 16 beautiful Shades. The names are so much fun! $44 just like all their other eyeshadow palettes, these feel smooth, super bendable, pigmented and just so yummy 4. I ? Brunch Alter Ego #Lipstick (matte) : Foodie - Peachy pink / Brunch Queen - lavender / Pastry Chef - pink / Barista - Peachy nude $18 Each Will be available ➡ February 22nd online & in stores @ultabeauty #LimitedEdition Please check my snapchat ? TRENDMOOD and IG stories for more #sneakpeeks This collection will just give a fresh addition to your vanity, u just look at it and it makes u smile!! #ILoveIt ?? the packaging is white with a holographic effect What are your thoughts? And what's on your list? ??#TRENDMOOD #Lorac #loraccosmetics #ulta #beauty #bbloggers #makeupoftheday #motd #eotd #mua #makeup #eyeshadow #shadow #makeupjunkie #makeuplover #makeuptalk #makeupaddict
