But aside from filling our carts (don't get us wrong — we totally are), we're also taking some major styling notes from the pages of Zara's new arrivals. Because not only are we looking for a few fresh pieces to wear as the weather gets hot, but we're going to want some unique ways to wear them, too. And, after all, it's always the styling that makes a look seem like it costs a million bucks, even when it doesn't.