If you visit Zara.com as often as we do, you probably noticed its spring sale felt like it was never going to end. Don't get us wrong: We love scoring the retailer's trends at even more of a steal than usual, but when the temperatures started to change, we were ready for some new Zara, too.
Finally though, the summer arrivals have started trickling in — and we have to say, this might be its most fashion-forward collection yet. With stylish corsets, frayed jackets, and a whole lot of prints, so many pieces look so expensive, you'd be able to fool anyone into thinking they cost more than your rent.
But aside from filling our carts (don't get us wrong — we totally are), we're also taking some major styling notes from the pages of Zara's new arrivals. Because not only are we looking for a few fresh pieces to wear as the weather gets hot, but we're going to want some unique ways to wear them, too. And, after all, it's always the styling that makes a look seem like it costs a million bucks, even when it doesn't.
Click on for all the Zara newness your heart (and cart) could possible want, and some styling tips while you're at it. Summer, you can't get here soon enough.