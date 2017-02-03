You Can Pretend It’s Spring With Zara’s New Arrivals

Finally though, the spring arrivals have started trickling in (alongside a campaign shot by Steven Meisel) — and we have to say, this might be its most fashion-forward collection yet. With embellished shoes, slouchy bags, and a whole lot of sleeve interest, so many pieces look so expensive, you'd be able to fool anyone into thinking they cost more than your rent. The only problem with the offering, of course, is that it's still cold outside — so most of the items will have to have to wait in our closets until the weather catches up. In the meantime, we'll be getting lost in the pages upon pages of new product. Click on for all the Zara newness your heart (and cart) could possible want.