The One Beauty Tool Celebs Are Using Behind The Scenes Right Now

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding Lady Gaga's upcoming Super Bowl performance. What zany ensemble will she wear? Will there be a Beyoncé appearance? While we likely won't know anything for sure before Sunday's half-time show, Gaga did hint at one thing: Her wind-blown hair will be on point.
The singer took to Instagram earlier today to post a behind-the-scenes look at her game-day prep, which was heavy on the eye masks and bralettes. "Anyone that's looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is," she captioned the post. "Getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras." But, wait, we spy with our little eyes one particular beauty item that we really, really love: the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Yep, it's the dryer that changed the game last year, thanks to its laundry list of cool features that make your blowout faster, quieter, and a little more chic. But we're not the only ones getting swept up; countless celebrities are, too.
Advertisement
Last week, actress Kerry Washington uploaded a photo to Instagram with the caption, "Kerry gets windblown by the dysonsupersonic hair Dryer! We all love some wind in our #hair." And yesterday, celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri — the genius behind Julianne Hough's choppy lob and Nina Dobrev's killer braids — was singing a similar tune. "Getting blown away here @dysonhair #obsessed #withthisdryer." The only downside to this beast of a blowdryer is that it'll set you back $400. But look at it this way: That's way less than you'd ever spend on Super Bowl tickets, and wouldn't you agree that years of good hair is better than a few hours of football?
Advertisement