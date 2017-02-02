The One Beauty Tool Celebs Are Using Behind The Scenes Right Now

The singer took to Instagram earlier today to post a behind-the-scenes look at her game-day prep, which was heavy on the eye masks and bralettes. "Anyone that's looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is," she captioned the post. "Getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras." But, wait, we spy with our little eyes one particular beauty item that we really, really love: the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Yep, it's the dryer that changed the game last year, thanks to its laundry list of cool features that make your blowout faster, quieter, and a little more chic. But we're not the only ones getting swept up; countless celebrities are, too.