Samantha Bee Tackled Everything That’s Wrong With Trump’s Ban — & It Was Glorious

The refugee ban is cruel — & totally misses the point

"Immigrants are people who leave their country hoping for a better life," Bee said. "Refugees are people who flee their country hoping just to stay alive. Also, refugees don't get to pick where they go. They wait patiently for any country to take them." The show had previously tackled how complex and long the refugee settlement process really is. In case you didn't know, refugees undergo a rigorous vetting process from multiple agencies. The process usually lasts for about two years. Trump's assertion that banning refugees for 120 days will somehow improve national security ignores the fact that the chances of an American getting killed by a foreign-born terrorist is one in 3.6 million per year. The chance of getting killed by a refugee? One in 3.64 freakin' billion per year. The idea that we must prohibit people from coming into the U.S. for security reasons is not new; President Franklin Delano Roosevelt floated it during World War II. ( And we all know how that went. ) Bee concluded the segment with some strong words for the president. "I won’t mention that this refugee ban is immoral, embarrassing, and inhuman. I’ll just point out that it is the act of a giant pussy," she said. "Here is a man who’s afraid of germs, stairs, books, unprocessed food, women, birds, Muslims, Russian pee tapes, inner cities, and, of course, strong winds. But he can’t recognize the courage of people who survived literal war zones to come to a new country, start over with nothing, and keep going each day despite the contempt with which we’re horrible enough to treat them." "You want a Muslim ban? We know you do, so say it already," she said, adding, "Own your pointless cruelty. That is why America voted for you … except for the majority of America that didn’t.