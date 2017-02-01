It's been a few days since President Trump issued an executive order banning travel and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, but many people are still expressing their opposition to the ban. Jenna Bush Hager is among these voices. The daughter of former President George W. Bush spoke out against the executive order on Twitter by sharing a powerful message. She tweeted, "'This is not the America I know...' just a reminder this am to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions.." In her post, she included a fragment of the speech her father gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C., just days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. "America counts millions of Muslims amongst our citizens, and Muslims make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country. Muslims are doctors, lawyers, law professors, members of the military, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, moms and dads. And they need to be treated with respect," the speech reads. "In our anger and emotion, our fellow Americans must treat each other with respect." It continues, "Women who cover their heads in this country must feel comfortable going outside their homes. Moms who wear cover must be not intimidated in America. That's not the America I know. That's not the America I value." Read Bush Hager's post below.
"This is not the America I know..." just a reminder this am to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions.. pic.twitter.com/32XohAGMv7— Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 31, 2017
