This Tribute To Holocaust Victims Reminds Us What Can Happen When You Ignore Refugees

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day — and it also happens to be a week in which banning an entire nationality from entering the U.S. is looking like a very real possibility . But a social media tribute to some of the victims of the Holocaust is reminding us of the tragic cost of ignoring the plight of refugees. In 1939, captain Gustav Schröder tried to find help relocate 908 Jewish refugees who were fleeing Germany and the Nazi regime by transporting them to North America aboard the MS St. Louis. They made it across the Atlantic only to be denied entry to Cuba, the U.S., and Canada. Forced to return to Europe, some of them were able to find refuge in various countries. But historians estimate that 254 of them ultimately died in concentration camps during World War II. Today, a Twitter account has been sharing the names of those who perished — and the result is powerful. "On Holocaust Remembrance Day #WeRemember the victims of Naziism turned away at the doorstep of America in 1939. #RefugeesWelcome," reads the description of the @Stl_Manifest account.