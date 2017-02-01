Lindsay Lohan’s Mature Response To Donald Trump’s Creepy Quote

Lindsay Lohan, who has been MIA since deleting her social media accounts in a sort of 2017 cleanse, recently responded to a disturbing quote said about her back in the early aughts of her career. In an interview with Howard Stern, President Donald J. Trump, then just an entrepreneur, was asked about the "troubled teen." He remarked that she must be "deeply troubled and therefore great in bed." She was only 18 at the time, and going through personal issues. Now, Lohan, 30, has responded to the creepy comment while on an Australian radio program, the "Kyle and Jackie O Show," Vanity Fair reports. "I wish him the best," she said. "We live in a world of societies that consistently find fault in people. I think it’s a really scary factor. Taking someone else down is never the answer, and I think we all know that." That's quite the diplomatic response, but then again, Lohan has been rubbing shoulders with international diplomats and politicians. Trump could even learn a thing or two from her concise and sensible interview answer. And yes, in case you were wondering, her mysterious accent is gone.
