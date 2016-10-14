Lindsay Lohan responded to Donald's Trump's comments in the best way possible.
A representative for Lohan told CNN, "Right now, Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by presidential nominee Donald Trump. She is focussing on helping children around the world in need and that's where her passion is."
This story was originally published at 2:00 p.m.
In a 2004 interview with Howard Stern, Donald Trump had a few horrific comments to make about Lindsay Lohan, CNN reports. In the interview, Trump speculated that Lohan would be good in bed. He told Stern that "deeply troubled" women are categorically better in bed. At the time, the actress was 18 years old, which makes Trump's comments seem even more disgusting than usual.
"What do you think of Lindsay Lohan?" Trump asks. "There's something there, right?"
Stern agrees that Lohan is attractive. At that point, Trump claims that he's seen Lohan's chest, which is also troubling.
"I've seen a close-up of her chest and [there are] a lot of freckles," he says. Then, he asks, "Does the father wreck, does that bother you a little bit?" Trump is presumably referring to Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, who has served time in prison.
No, it doesn't bother Stern. In fact, he thinks it's a good thing.
"Howard feels that the father being a wreck is a good thing," co-host Robin Quivers says.
Stern points out, "Can you imagine the sex with this troubled teen?"
Trump responds, "She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed. How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they're always the best in bed?"
This is just one in a slew of troubling comments from Mr. Trump's past to surface this month.
A representative for Trump has yet to respond to a request for comment. Listen to the full interview, below.
