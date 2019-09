"What do you think of Lindsay Lohan?" Trump asks. "There's something there, right?"Stern agrees that Lohan is attractive. At that point, Trump claims that he's seen Lohan's chest, which is also troubling."I've seen a close-up of her chest and [there are] a lot of freckles," he says. Then, he asks, "Does the father wreck, does that bother you a little bit?" Trump is presumably referring to Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, who has served time in prison No, it doesn't bother Stern. In fact, he thinks it's a good thing."Howard feels that the father being a wreck is a good thing," co-host Robin Quivers says.Stern points out, "Can you imagine the sex with this troubled teen?"Trump responds, "She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed. How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they're always the best in bed?"This is just one in a slew of troubling comments from Mr. Trump's past to surface this month.A representative for Trump has yet to respond to a request for comment. Listen to the full interview, below.