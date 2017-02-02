This Hamilton Star Has A Fashion Collab (& You’ll Want Every Item)

As far as how she went about picking the actual text that's printed on the garments, "I didn't want to just have random words on clothing with no meaning," she asserted. So, she turned to those three initial themes she had landed on when the Lou & Grey opportunity was first presented to her. There's a nod to being a "Brooklyn original," plus a timely reminder that "love will conquer." (It's "something I think we all need to remember right now," Cephas Jones noted.) Plus, given her background, there are plenty of references to music. "I'm an old soul, and I love records and I used to listen to tapes all the time," Cephas Jones said.