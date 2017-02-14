Lovebirds, get ready: Manolo Blahnik's bridal collection officially drops in the U.S. today. Now, make like your inner Carrie and shop the shoes, ahead.
This story was originally published on January 31, 2017.
A closet does not belong to Carrie Bradshaw until it holds at least one pair of Manolo Blahniks. We know this, of course, from the first Sex and the City film, when she christens her walk-in wardrobe with fresh-from-the-box blue satin heels — and, later, becomes properly engaged to Mr. Big in the very same spot. (Is that still a spoiler at this point? Oh, well.) Still, the scene is very much burned into the brain of any fashion girl, who now associates the legendary designer's famously fancy footwear with cinematic, SATC-ified romance. Ironically enough, though, Manolo Blahnik didn't have a proper collection dedicated to bridal footwear — until now.
The Married in Manolos capsule was introduced as a U.K. exclusive earlier this month, Brides UK reported. However, the appeal is clearly universal, as the brand is bringing its bridal kicks stateside through e-commerce come Valentine's Day (how fitting), a representative for Manolo Blahnik confirmed to Refinery29. There are fourteen shoe styles total, ranging from the Hangisi (Carrie Bradshaw's stiletto of choice) and the embellished Lala heels to Marria loafers and and Ottolina sandals.
“We have always known women come to Manolo for their wedding shoes," Kristina Blahnik, the brand's CEO, told Refinery29 in a statement. "But with the launch of Burlington [in the U.K.] and our e-commerce, it created the right space to celebrate that and present a carefully curated range." She notes that the launch isn't specific to brides, either: There are footwear options for grooms, too, as well as shoes for the whole wedding party.
The shoes in this collection also have an option for customization, so a bride-to-be can create a bespoke version of Manolo Blahnik's most iconic silhouettes. Plus, each style comes with a little "something blue" built in, be it with tiny crystals or with a hint of satin or crepe de chine. What's more, the sole can be engraved with letters and numbers — say, the initials of your betrothed or the date of the big bash? Seriously, Carrie would've had a ball with this.
