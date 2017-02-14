A closet does not belong to Carrie Bradshaw until it holds at least one pair of Manolo Blahniks. We know this, of course, from the first Sex and the City film, when she christens her walk-in wardrobe with fresh-from-the-box blue satin heels — and, later, becomes properly engaged to Mr. Big in the very same spot. (Is that still a spoiler at this point? Oh, well.) Still, the scene is very much burned into the brain of any fashion girl, who now associates the legendary designer's famously fancy footwear with cinematic, SATC-ified romance. Ironically enough, though, Manolo Blahnik didn't have a proper collection dedicated to bridal footwear — until now.