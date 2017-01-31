Karrueche Tran Sends A Very Clear Message With Her Outfit

Karrueche Tran, like so many of us, isn't content to save the protesting for the protests. The model and performer, who was outspoken against President Donald Trump throughout his campaign, has taken her political views to the next level of visibility — by wearing them. Tran was snapped stepping out in West Hollywood rocking thigh-high boots, a denim jacket, and a yellow purse. The pièce de (literal) résistance is her T-shirt dress with The Donald's stern visage — and the popular catchphrase "Not My President" — splashed across the front. Given the state of Hollywood these days, we're betting she received her fair share of street cheers. It's been a few weeks since Tran, an E! News Golden Globes co-host, was mistakenly included — by E! News itself — in the evening's "worst-dressed" list. Oops. But Tran has clearly shrugged it off and moved on to bigger and better fashion statements. And since Trump isn't the only misogynist who's been bothering Tran lately, maybe her next ensemble should include a picture of Chris Brown's face bisected by the words "Not My Boyfriend"? We'd definitely support that, Karrueche.
