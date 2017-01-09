Last night, the Golden Globes red carpet was packed with actors, actresses, and network correspondents. There was Jenna Bush Hager (and her blunder), Ryan Seacrest (and his overdone chivalry), and Karrueche Tran (and her fuchsia dress). Karrueche, a singer and performer, acted as an E! News co-host for the big night alongside Ross Mathews. Together, they gave cute commentary throughout the pre-awards program. But while Karrueche was on-camera doing her job, someone over at E! Online started composing the traditional "Worst Dressed" list. And they included Karrueche. Oops. The list went live while Karrueche continued holding her E! News microphone, unaware of the internet diss. At one point, Mathews even went out of his way to compliment her bold floor-length dress. Oh, the irony.
Apparently, someone realized how weird that looks and yanked her from the list. In the now-deleted caption, the fashion critic mentioned that the dress length was wrong for the singer, thus earning her a spot on the list. Luckily for the site, Karrueche doesn't appear to have hard feelings about the shade. She is taking today to recover from her night on the red carpet with a little Netflix and chill. I'm guessing she won't be queuing up any E! shows to binge.
