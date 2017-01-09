This Is The Most Annoying Part Of The Red Carpet

Ryan Seacrest is on a mission to prove that he's a gentleman. As a host for E!'s red carpet broadcast, Seacrest met and spoke with a number of celebrities making their way down the Golden Globes tapis rouge. Many of these celebrities were women, wearing incredibly glamorous, if inconvenient apparel. I get it — it must be difficult to watch the likes of Amy Adams, Mandy Moore and Carrie Underwood struggle to get down from the podium. But is it really necessary to make such a big fuss about helping them down?
After almost every interview with a female celebrity (and Hugh Grant, for fairness), Seacrest insisted on helping them navigate the tricky combination of designer gowns and stairs. It would seem, on the surface, to be a kind gesture. But after the third "Let me help you down," what started as a courtesy started to feel a little condescending. After all, these women are all movie stars. They have been on a red carpet before, and managed not to fall flat on their face (Jennifer Lawrence excluded).
So maybe next time, just help them — and don’t make a big deal about it
