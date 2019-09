Rihanna isn't usually one to be involved in public discourse, but she went against her better judgement this weekend when she started a social media feud with rapper Azealia Banks. This is far from Banks' first time engaging in mean-spirited Twitter or Instagram takedowns, and it surely won't be her last. But no one, likely not even Banks, could have predicted the internet argument escalating this far. It started with a tweet from Rihanna and ended with phone number being leaked for all to see. But the two performers do have a bit of history between them.

According to a leaked set-list of Anti , Rihanna's eighth album released in January 2016, Banks was supposed to appear on a track. It didn't appear on the album. But then in April 2016, Banks still leaked a 90-second clip of the song , presumably annoyed the song wasn't featured on the album itself (a similar thing happened with Lady Gaga and Kanye West). But other than that musical mishap, Banks and Rihanna have mostly stayed in their lanes. To give some context to how little their careers overlapped: Banks released the single that made her famous, "212," in 2011 as a free download. That same year, Rihanna performed at the Grammys (where she won "Best Dance Recording") and later released her sixth album. But that changed this weekend, thanks to Donald Trump. (Isn't that how every dramatic story starts these days?) Banks' unfiltered approach to social media, her career, and just life in general has led her down a path of remorseful behavior before (and has maybe even ruined her career as New York magazine pointed out over a year ago ). But she has never been put back in her place by the person she's publicly dissed like she was this weekend. So, what exactly happened? And why is Rihanna wasting her time responding to Banks' trolly methods? Well, it's a long story. But we'll explain it now. Here's exactly what went down: