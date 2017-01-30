Azealia Banks, Rihanna Feud Escalates As Both Post Each Other’s Number

The celebrity feud of the evening took a turn for the more intense when both Rihanna and Azealia Banks appeared to post each other's numbers on social media. The feud started when Rihanna posted against Donald Trump's executive order that many are calling a Muslim ban. Banks posted a series of inflammatory Instagrams aimed at Rihanna individually and opponents of Trump's executive order generally. Things escalated when Rihanna posted a series of texts accusing her of having a sex and drug addiction. People assumed that the number belonged to Banks, and were seemingly borne out upon investigation. Banks, never one to back down from even an imagined offense, responded in kind. Rihanna removed the image, but Banks' Instagram is still on her account as of press time. Obviously we don't condone calling celebrities to harass them. Fans of both musicians posted thoughts on Twitter. Mostly, people were dismayed.
WHY DID AZEALIA BANKS JUST DOX RIHANNA ON INSTAGRAM THAT IS NOT NECESSARY— Mathew Rodriguez (@mathewrodriguez) January 30, 2017
hate that I'm awake but loving the rihanna/azealia banks drama— holly (@holllyjenkinson) January 30, 2017
Lmao Azealia Banks leaked Rihanna number. Rihanna changed that shit quick now its changed to green ? pic.twitter.com/O2IDKIaUCS— G U C C I (@dreesoul) January 30, 2017
Is there anyone Azealia Banks hasn't tried to come for?? We get it, you support trump... at least try to make educated arguments.— Ally Caple (@allycaple) January 30, 2017
