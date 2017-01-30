Story from Music

Azealia Banks, Rihanna Feud Escalates As Both Post Each Other’s Number

Michael Hafford
The celebrity feud of the evening took a turn for the more intense when both Rihanna and Azealia Banks appeared to post each other's numbers on social media. The feud started when Rihanna posted against Donald Trump's executive order that many are calling a Muslim ban. Banks posted a series of inflammatory Instagrams aimed at Rihanna individually and opponents of Trump's executive order generally. Things escalated when Rihanna posted a series of texts accusing her of having a sex and drug addiction. People assumed that the number belonged to Banks, and were seemingly borne out upon investigation. Banks, never one to back down from even an imagined offense, responded in kind. Rihanna removed the image, but Banks' Instagram is still on her account as of press time. Obviously we don't condone calling celebrities to harass them. Fans of both musicians posted thoughts on Twitter. Mostly, people were dismayed.
