Azealia Banks Slams Rihanna After Tweets Criticizing Muslim Ban

What don't Americans understand about their place in this world? Why does it come as such a shock for me to be admitting what you should already know? The American dream rest of an a bed of systematically oppressed underclasses that extend far beyond our borders... THIS IS WHAT WE DO!! Now, all of you shithead who are saying I'm stupid are typing from Chinese made cellular phones that are made from minerals mined by six year old in the Congo. These kids barely get paid, barely get fed and work under the most disgusting conditions just so YOUR stupid ass has the LUXURY AND PRIVILEGE to sit back and complain about it all. YOU CANNOT PARTICIPATE IN AMERICANISM AND THEN TURN AROUND TO CONDEMN IT.

A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:44am PST