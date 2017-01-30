Azealia Banks Slams Rihanna After Tweets Criticizing Muslim Ban

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017
What don't Americans understand about their place in this world? Why does it come as such a shock for me to be admitting what you should already know? The American dream rest of an a bed of systematically oppressed underclasses that extend far beyond our borders... THIS IS WHAT WE DO!! Now, all of you shithead who are saying I'm stupid are typing from Chinese made cellular phones that are made from minerals mined by six year old in the Congo. These kids barely get paid, barely get fed and work under the most disgusting conditions just so YOUR stupid ass has the LUXURY AND PRIVILEGE to sit back and complain about it all. YOU CANNOT PARTICIPATE IN AMERICANISM AND THEN TURN AROUND TO CONDEMN IT.
You don't get to show up in another man's country, kill his young , his wives, ruin his home and think a peace talk Is going to be the end of it. ITS NOT. There's absolutely no way to end this war but to finish it ourselves. It's TERRIBLE, do I agree with it , NO, do I personally like what's happening , NO! But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance as pertains to the world outside of our borders , I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly scared for my self and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil. I like my life the way it is. IM JUST A YOUNG FEMALE RAPPER TRYING TO MAKE MY PAY, I personally didn't sign up for any of this extra shit and I refuse to involve myself in matters that don't have anything to do with the African American populace. This is an extension of the crusades , I was in west Africa killing chickens and being primitive while y'all was over there arguing about who the savior is. Please miss me with all of this shit. Pass me a chicken and leave me the fuck alone !
MANY Arabs and Muslims in the Middle East still to this day have house slaves, sex slaves.... 6 year old Arab boys being gifted another six year old black boy to be his servant. STILL TO THIS DAY!!!!! Feeling sorrow for the very same group people who were the FIRST and STILL THE LAST to enslave Africans is asssssss backwards. If you want to speak on behalf of ANYONE it should be the millions of unspoken about/hidden black faces of the Middle East. #MAKEEGYPTBLACKAGAIN
We already did this ! obama banned Iraqi refugees in 2011 and no one said a single word. Obama dropped bombs in the Middle East EVERY SINGLE DAY for the last EIGHT years. Stop listening to these dumb ass pop-stars and pay attention!! This is PROTOCOL. you were all convinced America's bullshitt was greatness while it was spoon fed to you by a handsome smiling black male. Just because the actors have changed doesn't mean the script has (and honestly , don't get all wound up over that rihanna shit, she doesn't read books or write songs, she doesn't have the brains to go toe to toe with me or engage in a full fledged discussion about anything .....with anyone. )