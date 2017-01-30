Story from Music

Azealia Banks Slams Rihanna After Tweets Criticising Muslim Ban

Michael Hafford
Rihanna joined thousands of Americans nationwide in voicing her displeasure with Donald Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The singer, who is Barbadian, posted a tweet aimed directly at the president.
Azealia Banks took exception to Rihanna's tweet. Banks is never one for half measures. She posted a series of screencaps to Instagram that expressed fear of terrorism. Her line of thinking is that the United States is in line for terror attacks after Middle East intervention and exploitation of overseas child labour.
She emphasised that Rihanna is not a United States citizen. Astute observers will note that Banks uses non-American spelling of "chastising."
Advertisement

You don't get to show up in another man's country, kill his young , his wives, ruin his home and think a peace talk Is going to be the end of it. ITS NOT. There's absolutely no way to end this war but to finish it ourselves. It's TERRIBLE, do I agree with it , NO, do I personally like what's happening , NO! But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance as pertains to the world outside of our borders , I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly scared for my self and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil. I like my life the way it is. IM JUST A YOUNG FEMALE RAPPER TRYING TO MAKE MY PAY, I personally didn't sign up for any of this extra shit and I refuse to involve myself in matters that don't have anything to do with the African American populace. This is an extension of the crusades , I was in west Africa killing chickens and being primitive while y'all was over there arguing about who the savior is. Please miss me with all of this shit. Pass me a chicken and leave me the fuck alone !

A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on

Banks also railed against the news and called on African Americans not to fight other peoples' battles.
She also, accurately, pointed to a similar action taken by Barack Obama to temporarily freeze Iraqi immigration. That order, however, didn't prevent legal residents of the United States from entering. Donald Trump's did.
Rihanna has yet to comment on Banks' comments.
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series