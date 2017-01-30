Bryce Dallas Howard Wore A Dress You Can Actually Buy To The SAG Awards

We always appreciate a red-carpet gown we could, theoretically, shop — not only because it's actually available for purchase, but also because it doesn't have a heart-stopping price tag attached to it. Part of the reason we love Bryce Dallas Howard's approach to red-carpet dressing is that she's been open about how she looks to retail for more inclusive sizing options than the size-2 samples regularly passed around Hollywood. That's true of the Topshop dress she wore to the last People's Choice Awards, and it's true of the Dress the Population gown she's wearing to the SAG Awards tonight.
Howard opted for the brand's Harper style, a sequined ruby, V-neck gown which retails for $309. It's not only a good dress, it's also from a company with a cause. Franklin Morales founded Dress the Population in 2011 with two goals in mind: to produce in the U.S. and to help communities in need. As such, every month, the designer picks one particular garment from the label's collection and commits to donating 50% of its online sales to a charity voted on by its customers and employees. Throughout January, half of the proceeds from the Teresa gown will go to The Trevor Project. Red-carpet fashion for good? We're here for it.
