Bryce Dallas Howard Wore A Dress You Can Actually Buy To The SAG Awards

Howard opted for the brand's Harper style , a sequined ruby, V-neck gown which retails for $309. It's not only a good dress, it's also from a company with a cause. Franklin Morales founded Dress the Population in 2011 with two goals in mind: to produce in the U.S. and to help communities in need. As such, every month, the designer picks one particular garment from the label's collection and commits to donating 50% of its online sales to a charity voted on by its customers and employees. Throughout January, half of the proceeds from the Teresa gown will go to The Trevor Project. Red-carpet fashion for good? We're here for it.