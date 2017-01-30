Last year, we called it: 2017 would be the year of monochromatic makeup. And, while it may only be January, we've already seen countless examples of the trend of the red carpet.
The technique, as you may have guessed, involves keeping your eyes, lips, cheeks, and ensemble within one shade family. "Being able to tie colors into your makeup makes it look more complete," celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta told us. Clearly, the stars have taken note. The proof was all over this year's SAG Awards, where a slew of A-listers walked the red carpet in coordinating hues.
Even better, not only does monochromatic makeup instantly dress up any look — it's also insanely easy to achieve. Whether you want to go bold or subtle, there's a variation on this trend for you. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite examples of matchy-matchy makeup we saw on the nominees at tonight's SAG awards. Get ready, because you're going to want to bookmark all of these.