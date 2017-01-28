You can add multiple Guinness World Record holder to Drew Barrymore's long list of accomplishments, after last night. When the actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to promote her upcoming Netflix comedy, The Santa Clarita Diet, Fallon surprised her with a special guest. No, not a zombie; a representative from Guinness World Records, to make sure that the records she was about to undertake were official. "We all know you hold the record for being one of the coolest people in the world," Fallon said. He's not wrong: her childhood photos are a national treasure, and she will forever be one of our ultimate '90s grunge style icons. "But tonight," Fallon continued," I thought you could attempt some Guinness World Records." For what, exactly? Most lipstick applications in 30 seconds, most paper banners run through in 30 seconds, and wearing the world's widest wig. The results are predictably hilarious; watch for yourself below. Spoiler alert: Like with every other challenge Barrymore undertakes, she totally killed it.
