It's only Tuesday, but Drew Barrymore has graced us with some amazing #ThrowbackThursday-style photos. After spending the weekend partying in Vegas with J.Lo, Barrymore started on an Instagram-posting streak, and the pictures will make every '90s kid nostalgic.
She's using the hashtag #oldstorageunitday, so presumably, the actress dug up these gems from a storage unit somewhere. And we're glad she did.
Here's Barrymore back when she got her start as Gertie in E.T.
And here's little Drew looking excited to find a theater that shares her name.
This one has to be our favorite, though. The letter to her pen pal from 1982 shows that Barrymore hasn't changed too much over the years. "My favorite things to do are acting and to take jazz and my favorite sports are swimming and I live in Poittsata Pl," she wrote.
We're willing to forgive the run-on sentence, especially after reading this line: "I am happy with my life just the way I am." Seven-year-old Drew Barrymore was wise beyond her years.
