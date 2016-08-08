Nothing can make going through a divorce pleasant. But Drew Barrymore has found a great way to make it less unpleasant. She divorced from Will Kopelman last week after four years of marriage, and she spent the weekend in Vegas with Jennifer Lopez, according to People.
"Is this bird going to Vegas? If so yay!!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and her friends taking off.
But they didn't just do your typical Vegas casino-hopping. They went go-kart racing at Pole Position Raceway, and it looks like they had a blast.
While she was there, she met up with Lopez, who was in town for her All I Have show, and it looks like the two had a chance to catch up.
Often, the best way to get over a bad breakup — according to Khloé Kardashian, at least — is to distract yourself with other things. It looks like Barrymore has succeeded in this, and we're glad she's having the fun she deserves after what must have been a difficult period.
