How To Watch The SAG Awards Tonight

We're in the thick of awards season, which means there's no shortage of fairytale gowns, inspiring speeches, and budding bromances. The glamor will continue this Sunday, with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Refinery29 will be covering the red carpet live on Facebook beginning at 6 p.m. You can also tune in to Twitter at 5:30 p.m., when People, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT will stream the appearances and interviews. The show itself will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. As with the Golden Globes, you'll need a cable subscription to watch. However, you can also access TBS and TNT through Sling TV's $20 per month subscription. Here are five reasons you won't want to miss this year's show. See you Sunday!
Advertisement