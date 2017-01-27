Earlier this month, the Golden Globes kicked off awards ceremony season with a flourish. Now, on Sunday, the SAG Awards are going to take it up a notch. SAG is the Screen Actors Guild, i.e. America's most star-studded labor union.
SAG joins forces with American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to form SAG-AFTRA, a pool of 160,000 actors and entertainers that honors the best in the business every winter since 1995. The SAGs are different than other shows — the Emmys, the Oscars, the Globes — for a few interesting reasons. (We'll get into those ahead.) But what essentially sets the SAGs apart is its commitment to being by and for the union it represents. This show is all about recognizing the most talented actors in the business, full stop.
We're excited for the red carpet and ceremony, both of which we'll be covering live Sunday night. Here are the five top reasons you should tune in, too.