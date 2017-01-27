How We Know Trump Probably Exaggerated His Inauguration Dress Shortage Claims

Well, both those claims are false. About seven times as many people attended Obama's inauguration in 2009, and there was actually an over-supply of dresses.
Gilda Mizrahi usually keeps her Georgetown store Signature Dresses extra stocked during inauguration for the reason Trump mentioned: People are dressing up for the event. But this year was the one exception, she told The Washington Post.
"More than half are still here," she said of the 100 extra dresses she'd bought. She's holding a 30% off sale over the weekend to try to get rid of them.
"I don’t want to get political," she said. "I have many customers. But I just didn’t see the level of excitement that I have."
Store owners were already saying this before Inauguration, though. A Neiman Marcus manager told The Washington Post her store was "stuffed with beautiful gowns."
Hu’s Shoes and Hu’s Wear owner Marlene Hu Aldaba told Refinery29 that Trump's boasts about dress shortages "may just be locker room talk."
