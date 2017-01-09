No, Donald Trump, There Isn’t A Shortage Of Inauguration Dresses In D.C.

Believe it or not, Donald Trump's not-completely-unexpected reaction to Meryl Streep following her Golden Globes acceptance speech last night actually wasn't the only somewhat surprising (or inaccurate) thing the president-elect has said in the past 24 hours. In a new interview with The New York Times, Trump says that turnout for the inauguration is expected to be so good, that there are hardly any dresses left in Washington, D.C. to outfit attendees. In the words of the man himself, the Washington Post quickly noted: "Wrong!" While Trump assured that the "unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration" had depleted the capital's supply of "great" dresses for the upcoming event, many D.C.-based retailers are reporting otherwise. "I'm stuffed with beautiful gowns," Martha Slagle, vice president and general manager of Neiman Marcus' Friendship Heights location in Washington, D.C., told the Washington Post. "You have more than a thousand evening gowns to choose from." (Robin Givhan, the paper's fashion critic, tweeted that the number was close to 2,000 dresses available collectively at Neiman Marcus' two locations in the area.) Other local retailers also debunked Trump's comment on the dearth of dresses in D.C. Contemporary boutique Betsy Fisher confirmed to Refinery29 that it currently has formal gowns available for inauguration weekend. In fact, the retailer is hosting a trunk show tomorrow with Donna Morgan, which will deliver orders to customers in two to three days — more than enough time for the January 20 event. "I think that may just be locker room talk," Marlene Hu Aldaba, owner of local designer boutiques Hu’s Shoes and Hu’s Wear, told Refinery29 of the supposed lack of available dresses in the nation's capital. "We have plenty of great dresses, shoes, bags and other accessories for the inauguration." Those wishing to borrow instead of buy an inauguration look have plenty of choices, too. A representative for Rent The Runway, which has a location in Georgetown, told Refinery29 that it has "thousands of styles available" for that weekend, too. Washington, D.C. branches of Michael Kors, BCBG Max Azria, and Karen Millen told Jezebel that customers looking for inauguration wares could definitely luck out at their local brick-and-mortar shops. A nearby Saks Fifth Avenue also has plenty of options, according to the Washingtonian. In conclusion: The Great Alleged Dress Shortage is no shortage at all, and all inauguration attendees can proceed with their gown shopping as planned. Now that that's settled, let's move on to the wonderfully on-point reactions on Twitter regarding dress availability:
Advertisement
Why FALSELY state inaugural gowns sold-out in DC? Certainly not good for local biz which bring in xtra gowns for the event.— Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) January 9, 2017
"All the dress shops are sold out" sounds like a mink-swaddled complaint of 1957 pic.twitter.com/lEBpAOI6ui— Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) January 9, 2017
Love the idea of Trump gauging his popularity via business at “dress shops.” No one can find the right gloves and hats, either!— Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) January 9, 2017
Alright, as you were.
Advertisement