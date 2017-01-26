We like to keep very close tabs on Lucy Hale’s constantly evolving look. From pumpkin spice-inspired balayage to her current blunt black bob, the actress’s transformative approach to beauty makes her an endless source of inspiration. But it’s not her hair we’re obsessing over this time around. Rather, it’s the unexpected choice in nail color we spotted in her latest Instagram. While the rest of us were picking up our usual deep berry shades and dark reds for the cooler seasons (groundbreaking, we know), Hale opted for an olive-green polish that’s anything but ordinary. The color is earthy enough that it doesn’t scream “I’m green!” — making it just about as versatile as any other neutral. We felt instantly compelled to recreate the look ourselves. While we don’t have a positive ID on the exact shade Hale is sporting, we do know that Butter London’s British Khaki Patent Shine Nail Lacquer is a dead ringer for it. Now excuse us while we collectively whip out our credit cards.
