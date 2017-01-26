Does Kendall Jenner’s Paris Runway Dress Remind You Of Anyone?

Kendall Jenner may be in Paris, but her latest outfit is all-American. The 21-year-old model starred in the Alexandre Vauthier show on Tuesday, walking down the runway in a getup that would make Wonder Woman proud. Jenner rocked a short, sparkly dress made up of red, white, blue, and black sequins. The geometric design combined with the patriotic colors made for a bold statement, and strappy heels elevated the model to true superhero status. It was an unforgettable look, especially since she closed the show with the ensemble. “I’ve worn Alexandre Vauthier dresses a few times and l loved every look, so I’m really excited that I got to walk for his couture show for the first time,” Jenner wrote on her website. “My dress was super sexy, short, and sparkly.” In addition to this brand new color palette, Jenner was also spotted with clip-in bangs at the afterparty of Dior couture's fall 2017 show. It seems there's no look that this pop culture icon can't make totally incredible.
