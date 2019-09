This Cult-Favorite K-Beauty Brand Just Hit The U.S. — & It’s Way Affordable

My first foray into the pastel-pink world of Etude House cosmetics was about five years ago on a family trip to Singapore, and I nearly bought out the entire store. Okay, that might be a slight exaggeration, but I did fall head-over-heels for the brand's adorable packaging and innovative products. Here in the states though, you may only recognize its peel-off eyebrow tint that took the internet by storm last summer. Since then, we've been dying to get our hands on more K-beauty goodness, but sadly it's been a difficult feat (who wants to navigate worldwide shipping guidelines ?) — until now.