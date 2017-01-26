This Cult-Favorite K-Beauty Brand Just Hit The U.S. — & It’s Way Affordable

Etude House is a K-beauty powerhouse. The company is one of the most ubiquitous beauty brands in Asia, and has made its way into just about every mall and shopping center across the continent from Japan to Singapore to Vietnam.
My first foray into the pastel-pink world of Etude House cosmetics was about five years ago on a family trip to Singapore, and I nearly bought out the entire store. Okay, that might be a slight exaggeration, but I did fall head-over-heels for the brand's adorable packaging and innovative products. Here in the states though, you may only recognize its peel-off eyebrow tint that took the internet by storm last summer. Since then, we've been dying to get our hands on more K-beauty goodness, but sadly it's been a difficult feat (who wants to navigate worldwide shipping guidelines?) — until now.
As of today, K-beauty retailer Soko Glam is officially U.S. seller of Etude House. That means you can invest in as many eyebrow gels, contour pencils, and lippies your heart desires, and they'll be delivered right to your door (with free shipping if you order over $35). Needless to say, we've got our carts filled and our cards at the ready. Ahead, we rounded up the items that we're snagging off of Soko Glam's virtual shelves.