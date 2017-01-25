Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Nina Agdal is on Tinder — for the sake of her fans. Those who swipe right on her between January 25 and February 1 have the chance to meet up with the Danish model at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit VIBES festival on February 17 in Houston, as People reports. It won't actually be a date, of course. Instead, she'll chat with the winner about how to improve their own love life. If Agdal isn't your type, there's also a competition to win a Valentine's Day date with Idris Elba. His criteria are a bit stricter, though: You have to donate to charity. For those stuck with their own non-famous S.O.s, Agdal shared advice with People on making the most of the holiday. "Roses and an intimate dinner always make it special (as cliché as it sounds). If you really wanna go for it, fireworks are always a surprise experience," she said. "Because I love the outdoors and being active, I love to set up a romantic picnic or hike." Agdal also offered a suggestion for those celebrating with their friends. "I love getting my closest girlfriends something simple and personalized like engraved jewelry," she said. "Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to share love with all the special people in your life."
