There are a lot of perks to being single, and this Valentine's Day, there's an added one: You're free to make Idris Elba your Valentine. If you contribute to an Omaze campaign aimed at raising money to send girls in Sierra Leone to school, you could win a date with him, USA Today reports. Your shots are proportional to the amount of money you give, so we'd start saving up now. It sounds like he'll make it worth it. "Just you and me. No one else around. Just us," the actor promises in a video. Then, he gives this enticing description: "We’ll get things started off with cocktails or perhaps champagne. And once we’re feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires: Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu. That’s an African dish. And you pound the yams, and you know what? I'll let you pound my yams. And for dessert, you can have whatever you want and I mean, whatever you want. Candy hearts are just the beginning." We have a feeling this'll be one very successful campaign.
