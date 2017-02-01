Twice a year, haute couture provides a much-welcomed distraction from everyday life by transporting us into a fantasy world through impossibly intricate fashion. We can't double-tap the pictures on Instagram fast enough. But, unless you're one of the couple of thousands of customers worldwide (according to T magazine) who actually buys these pieces (which typically cost anywhere from $50,000 to $300,000, per BBC), odds are you won't see one of these exquisite garments IRL anytime soon. And while we definitely spend time imagining all the alternatives timelines in which we would live fanciful, couture-clad lives, we also enjoy guessing which of these gowns are most likely to end up on our most beloved, stylish celebrities.
See, this particular tier of fashion has become more and more popular for Hollywood's most illustrious events: Think Rihanna's delightfully poufy Giambattista Valli couture gown at the 2015 Grammys, or Kerry Washington's gilded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress at the 2016 Golden Globes. These moments not only put the spotlight on the incredible work of the ateliers and petits-mains actually creating the garments, but they also made for some seriously impressive best-dressed moments. The timing of haute couture fashion week couldn't be more perfect, either, as award show season is just kicking off in Hollywood — so, we wouldn't be surprised if some of the stars sitting front row in Europe are low-key texting their stylists to put in an order for the next big appearance on their calendars.
Judging from the images pouring in from Paris, we can make a few educated guesses as to which trends will actually make it to Tinsletown. Click through to see what styles we're betting on big (or, to just see some jaw-dropping dresses).